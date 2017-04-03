Cops: Western NY man in wheelchair fa...

Cops: Western NY man in wheelchair fatally shoots his father

Authorities say a man who uses a wheelchair has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old father inside the suspect's suburban Buffalo home. Police in the town of Cheektowaga say 31-year-old SirWilliam Hardy shot and killed William Hardy late Monday night.

