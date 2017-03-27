California cat owner says 'BooBoo' may have hitchhiked to Ontario
A California cat owner is grateful her adventurous tabby was well cared for on a four-year, 3,000 kilometre road trip from the sunshine state to southern Ontario. Olga Chmelichek told CTV News Channel that BooBoo the cat is healthy and "looks amazing" after the journey across the continent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vietnam Vets Day
|3 hr
|John Wooden
|2
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|3 hr
|John Wooden
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Do black people like free things?
|16 hr
|Chet Booswahnicki
|5
|What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11)
|Fri
|Dawn
|41
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Chet Booswahnic
|41
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Thu
|trumpski ruskie
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC