California cat owner says 'BooBoo' ma...

California cat owner says 'BooBoo' may have hitchhiked to Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CTV

A California cat owner is grateful her adventurous tabby was well cared for on a four-year, 3,000 kilometre road trip from the sunshine state to southern Ontario. Olga Chmelichek told CTV News Channel that BooBoo the cat is healthy and "looks amazing" after the journey across the continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vietnam Vets Day 3 hr John Wooden 2
Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted? 3 hr John Wooden 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Toms river nj 20,941
Do black people like free things? 16 hr Chet Booswahnicki 5
What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11) Fri Dawn 41
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) Fri Chet Booswahnic 41
Did Tbird vote for Trump? Thu trumpski ruskie 9
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,994,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC