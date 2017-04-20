Buffalo Taxi Company Prepared To Enter Ride-Hailing Arena
Companies like Uber and Lyft aren't the only ones that want to know when the legislature will finally pass a bill regulating ride-hailing in Upstate New York. "We just want it over too," Liberty Yellow Cab President Bill Yuhnke said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|13 min
|Rearended
|3
|Do black people like free things?
|6 hr
|ASN
|19
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|9 hr
|Stewart
|6
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|10 hr
|lol
|2
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|21
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|21 hr
|warbler
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC