Buffal News Kids Day 2017
Kids, Day is on Tuesday, April 25th this year and on that day thousands of volunteers will help sell a special Kids Day edition of the Buffalo News. The proceeds from the sale of this special edition benefit Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Cradle beach and children of Western New York.
