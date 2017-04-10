Broadway Market Busy for Easter

Broadway Market Busy for Easter

Broadway Market in Buffalo continues to prepare for Easter Sunday and will be no shortage of shoppers in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore area this weekend. Plenty of live music plus butter lambs, pierogi's, sausages, and more, will be at Broadway Market for the busiest time of year.

