BRIEF-S&P says Buffalo, NY outlook revised to positive on improved economy
MADRID, April 4 A spokesman for Spain's foreign ministry denied on Tuesday that a Spanish naval vessel had made an illegal incursion into disputed waters off the British enclave of Gibraltar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people like free things?
|5 hr
|Bob
|9
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|11 hr
|Judith
|5
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|15 hr
|Buck Rohde
|3
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|23 hr
|Willy Wonka
|10
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|23 hr
|Willy Wonka
|3
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Bob
|42
|Vietnam Vets Day
|Mon
|Laff Coach
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC