Best draft scenario for Bills is to trade down, but can they find a partner?
As it stands today, Buffalo currently has just six selections in this year's draft - .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|20 min
|Your Name Here
|17
|Do black people like free things?
|1 hr
|ASN
|14
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|1 hr
|Dupree deArc
|5
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|5 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|14 hr
|Dwight
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|19 hr
|Laff Coach
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC