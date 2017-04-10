Baby falls three stories from window at home near Buffalo
The girl, whose name is Julianna, was not seriously hurt. She was at a home in Cheektowaga playing on the back of a couch near a window with a screen, according to WKBW in Buffalo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|11 hr
|JeffDavison
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor...
|13 hr
|Haley
|3
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|B and B
|42
|wnia radio station question (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|84
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|Tue
|JBaller23
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC