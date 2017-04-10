Baby falls three stories from window ...

Baby falls three stories from window at home near Buffalo

The girl, whose name is Julianna, was not seriously hurt. She was at a home in Cheektowaga playing on the back of a couch near a window with a screen, according to WKBW in Buffalo .

