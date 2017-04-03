Another windy day in store in Western New York
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM EDT TUESDAY... The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 11 PM EDT Tuesday. * LOCATIONS...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.
