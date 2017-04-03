Another windy day in store in Western...

Another windy day in store in Western New York

20 hrs ago

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM EDT TUESDAY... The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 11 PM EDT Tuesday. * LOCATIONS...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. 2 hr Judith 5
Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not? 5 hr Buck Rohde 3
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 14 hr Willy Wonka 10
Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted? 14 hr Willy Wonka 3
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 22 hr Bob 42
Do black people like free things? 22 hr Bob 6
Vietnam Vets Day Mon Laff Coach 5
Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Erie County was issued at April 04 at 4:39PM EDT

