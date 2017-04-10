Accreditation for UB Dermatology Residency Program WIthdrawn
Amherst, NY UB says after its annual review and subsequent site visit of the dermatology residency program at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education has withdrawn the residency program's accreditation, effective June 30. UB says the decision does not affect the UB dermatology department's academic program. UB says the ACGME has not disclosed why it's withdrawing the residency program's accreditation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|6 hr
|JeffDavison
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor...
|8 hr
|Haley
|3
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|B and B
|42
|wnia radio station question (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|84
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|Tue
|JBaller23
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC