Accreditation for UB Dermatology Residency Program WIthdrawn

Amherst, NY UB says after its annual review and subsequent site visit of the dermatology residency program at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education has withdrawn the residency program's accreditation, effective June 30. UB says the decision does not affect the UB dermatology department's academic program. UB says the ACGME has not disclosed why it's withdrawing the residency program's accreditation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.