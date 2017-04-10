Accreditation for UB Dermatology Resi...

Accreditation for UB Dermatology Residency Program WIthdrawn

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Amherst, NY UB says after its annual review and subsequent site visit of the dermatology residency program at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education has withdrawn the residency program's accreditation, effective June 30. UB says the decision does not affect the UB dermatology department's academic program. UB says the ACGME has not disclosed why it's withdrawing the residency program's accreditation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 1 hr Buck Rohde 160
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + 6 hr JeffDavison 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Haley 20,949
Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor... 8 hr Haley 3
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) 10 hr B and B 42
wnia radio station question (Sep '09) Tue Buck Rohde 84
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. Tue JBaller23 9
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC