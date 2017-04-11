3 more eggs delivered by Statler falcon
BUFFALO, N.Y. - After the first egg of the season was spotted just last week, three more were seen on the Statler City Falcon Cam. The Falcon Cam is at Statler Towers on Delaware Ave. By viewing it, anyone can see the peregrine falcons that have decided to call the Statler Towers home for nearly 20 years.
