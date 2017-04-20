18-year-old Buffalo man drowns in hotel pool, police say
The Buffalo News reports that Tyler R. Craig, 18, of Buffalo, was at the Millennium Hotel on Walden Avenue with friends when he drowned. Police were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. Craig's friends attempted to rescue him, but struggled and failed to do so.
