WNY Architects Support Central Terminal Location
A group of Western New York architects wrote a letter to the Buffalo Train Station Site selection Committee on Monday supporting the return of the Central Rail Terminal as part of Buffalo's ongoing efforts to bring a new train station to the area. The letter - which you can view at the bottom of this story - explains that the area doesn't need to build a trail station for "anywhere USA".
