Wind Storm Slams ALL of WNY

Wind Storm Slams ALL of WNY

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Crews scrambled Thursday to restore power to more than 200,000 customers who lost electricity service when hurricane-force winds toppled trees and utility poles across much of western New York. Officials at three utilities said it will be days before customers in some stricken areas get their power back on, making the repair work more urgent because an approaching cold front is expected to bring snow, more high winds and temperatures plummeting into the 20s and teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 5 hr Night Heat 8
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 6 hr Muhammad McCarthy 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr jersey city 20,887
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) Thu SWT 48
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion Thu Yomann 1
News Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09) Thu Yomann 199
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller Thu Muhammad McCarthy 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC