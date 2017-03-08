Wind Storm Slams ALL of WNY
Crews scrambled Thursday to restore power to more than 200,000 customers who lost electricity service when hurricane-force winds toppled trees and utility poles across much of western New York. Officials at three utilities said it will be days before customers in some stricken areas get their power back on, making the repair work more urgent because an approaching cold front is expected to bring snow, more high winds and temperatures plummeting into the 20s and teens.
