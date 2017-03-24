Wind-damaged 'I Love NY' highway signs being re-installed
State transportation crews are re-installing "I Love NY" highway signs knocked down during the windstorm that tore through western New York earlier this month. According to published reports, about a dozen signs along highways between Rochester and Buffalo were dislodged or otherwise damaged by winds that gusted to 70 mph to 80 mph on March 8. The state spent more than $8 million to install 514 signs across New York that promote tourism.
