Why Do Dogs React to Cats?
"They fight like dogs and cats!" is a typical statement which expresses the universal belief that there is something about cats which brings out negative and aggressive behavior in dogs. The problem is that nobody knows what that "something" is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people like free things?
|35 min
|Heyhey
|1
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|39 min
|Heyhey
|18
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|4 hr
|Lief Coach
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Sgt Doxbeck
|31
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Mon
|Yobabe
|16
|18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting 4, 1 ...
|Mon
|Yobabe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC