What Will Insurance Cover from Wind Damage?
Buffalo, NY There's a question looming over many a homeowner after this week's wind storm: will insurance cover my damage? "For the most part, any damage caused by the wind will be covered," says Joe Niezgoda with the WNY Insurance Agency in Cheektowaga. "If a tree fell that was blown over by the wind and damaged property or fence structure, that should also be covered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|12 hr
|John
|13
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Fri
|Night Heat
|8
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|SWT
|48
|Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion
|Mar 9
|Yomann
|1
|Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09)
|Mar 9
|Yomann
|199
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|Mar 9
|Muhammad McCarthy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC