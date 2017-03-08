What Will Insurance Cover from Wind D...

What Will Insurance Cover from Wind Damage?

12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY There's a question looming over many a homeowner after this week's wind storm: will insurance cover my damage? "For the most part, any damage caused by the wind will be covered," says Joe Niezgoda with the WNY Insurance Agency in Cheektowaga. "If a tree fell that was blown over by the wind and damaged property or fence structure, that should also be covered.

