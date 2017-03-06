What to expect when you cross the Can...

What to expect when you cross the Canada-U.S. border

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

They can search your phone, delay you for hours or tell you to go back to Canada. Suddenly, the world's friendliest border doesn't seem so friendly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller 14 hr JoeBlow 3
Mayor Brown doesn't need a fourth term 14 hr JoeBlow 1
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 15 hr Night Heat 4
Liberals Wake Up 15 hr Night Heat 10
News Artist to create permanent mural on Buffalo's E... 18 hr Buck Rohde 2
RICO for the Cuomo Syndicate 23 hr Corruptocraticans 1
News Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09) Mon Frankie we miss you 198
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Erie County was issued at March 08 at 5:45AM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC