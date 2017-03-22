What Contributions Can We Realistical...

What Contributions Can We Realistically Expect From The Draft Class This Year?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Buffalo Rumblings

Only one or two draft picks are likely to make much of an immediate impact in their rookie year. Not to say that they won't develop into quality players long term, but rarely do many rookies make much difference their first year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 min Bayonne 20,922
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) 43 min Buck Rohde 159
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) 1 hr Truthful and honest 93
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 2 hr Objective Reality 5
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 15 hr Buck Rohde 10
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... Tue Omars Cadre - Canada 5
Buffalo NY - Attn Adoptees and Birth Parents an... (Nov '13) Tue MICHELE BELL 15
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC