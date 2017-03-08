Whaley Deserves Credit for Tyrod Restructure
Doug Whaley gets a ton of grief , but publicly posturing to release Taylor to press a restructure was a great move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate?
|1 hr
|John
|11
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|2 hr
|American
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|SWT
|48
|Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion
|19 hr
|Yomann
|1
|Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|Yomann
|199
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|Thu
|Muhammad McCarthy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC