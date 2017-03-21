Western NY man convicted of killing girlfriend last year
A 50-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend last year inside the Buffalo-area apartment they shared. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a jury convicted John Avent, of Tonawanda, of a second-degree murder charge in county court.
