Western NY man convicted of killing g...

Western NY man convicted of killing girlfriend last year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A 50-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend last year inside the Buffalo-area apartment they shared. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a jury convicted John Avent, of Tonawanda, of a second-degree murder charge in county court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buffalo NY - Attn Adoptees and Birth Parents an... (Nov '13) 3 hr MICHELE BELL 15
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 4 hr lol 4
News Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11) 19 hr lol 92
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 23 hr Night Heat 3
Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08) Mon pnjk0102 22
Review: Cover Connection Mon pepe 1
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Mon Buck Rohde 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC