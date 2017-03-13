VIDEO: See CNN's Town Hall with Cong. Collins

VIDEO: See CNN's Town Hall with Cong....

Rep. Chris Collins faced criticims during a national town hall forum Thursday night on CNN. Collins, who has been the subject of criticism in his hometown Buffalo area district for not having any local town hall meetings, told CNN "I have never seen the value of the time commitment for a town hall".

