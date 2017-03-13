VIDEO: See CNN's Town Hall with Cong. Collins
Rep. Chris Collins faced criticims during a national town hall forum Thursday night on CNN. Collins, who has been the subject of criticism in his hometown Buffalo area district for not having any local town hall meetings, told CNN "I have never seen the value of the time commitment for a town hall".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southeast works cover-up (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|534
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Higher Powers
|137
|Red alert snow storm
|Thu
|BLIZZARDBUSTER
|3
|A day without liberals
|Thu
|Billy
|1
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|Thu
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Wed
|Night Heat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC