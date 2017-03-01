Venue Change For Music Is Art Festival
Buffalo, NY The Music is Art Festival was envisioned and organized by Buffalo musician, Robby Takac as a way to highlight area performers and artists. The festival began in a parking lot Allentown, then moved to the Albright-Knox and surrounding Delaware Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Liberals Wake Up
|10 hr
|Tara
|3
|Where did Tbird go?
|15 hr
|tbirds_friend
|3
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Sun
|Meh
|38
|Trump's own mom was an Illegal
|Sat
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Sat
|pigpen9ll
|5
|African-Americans like poverty
|Sat
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC