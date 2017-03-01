Venue Change For Music Is Art Festival

Venue Change For Music Is Art Festival

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY The Music is Art Festival was envisioned and organized by Buffalo musician, Robby Takac as a way to highlight area performers and artists. The festival began in a parking lot Allentown, then moved to the Albright-Knox and surrounding Delaware Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Illyphillycmdprou... 20,874
Liberals Wake Up 10 hr Tara 3
Where did Tbird go? 15 hr tbirds_friend 3
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? Sun Meh 38
Trump's own mom was an Illegal Sat Bflo Neocon 2
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Sat pigpen9ll 5
African-Americans like poverty Sat lol 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC