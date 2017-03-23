Upstate NY Senator faces felony charge for setting up wife's 'no show' job
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Thursday announced felony charges against two Buffalo-area politicians -- one a current New York State Senator -- for allegedly using a "pass-through entity" to illegally funnel money to themselves or others. Schneiderman charged Sen. Robert Ortt and former state Sen. George Maziarz both with multiple felony counts of filing a false instrument in the first degree.
