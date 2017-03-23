Upstate NY Senator faces felony charg...

Upstate NY Senator faces felony charge for setting up wife's 'no show' job

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Thursday announced felony charges against two Buffalo-area politicians -- one a current New York State Senator -- for allegedly using a "pass-through entity" to illegally funnel money to themselves or others. Schneiderman charged Sen. Robert Ortt and former state Sen. George Maziarz both with multiple felony counts of filing a false instrument in the first degree.

