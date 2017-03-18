UB's first Buffalo "Muslimedia" panel to be held...
Jody K. Biehl, director of the University at Buffalo's Journalism Certificate Program, is bringing together a panel of faith leaders, Muslim community representatives and journalists to discuss concerns over how Muslims and people of other faiths are represented in the media at a "Muslimedia" panel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 23 at The Islamic Center, 745 Heim Rd., Getzville.
