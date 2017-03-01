Uber & Lloyd Taco Truck Partner Up on Thursday
Lloyd Taco Trucks partnered with Uber on Thursday to bring free food to Western New Yorkers. "We hope that one day soon we'll be able to use Uber to get around Buffalo, but until then we're pumped to have their technology bring our tacos and burritos to locals," Pete Cimino, President of Lloyd Taco Trucks said in a press release Wednesday.
