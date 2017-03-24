UB receives major grant to support on...

UB receives major grant to support ontology-based research in digital manufacturing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University at Buffalo

"My role is to create the ontology infrastructure to help software developers, particularly working with small- and medium-sized companies, to ensure greater compatibility between the various digital components that they need to use." BUFFALO, N.Y. The University at Buffalo and the Chicago-based Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute have entered into an agreement to implement a $1.3 million project designed to create and test work flow innovations using a standard vocabulary and set of categories, forming what can be called a suite of ontologies, to support digital manufacturing for a local technology and services innovator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University at Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller 8 min Your Name Here 4
News Higgins Calls on Amtrak to Advocate for Central... 12 min Your Name Here 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr econ prof 20,883
Free building supplies Wed Dumb as a Rock 3
Mayor Brown doesn't need a fourth term Wed lol 2
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted Tue Night Heat 4
Liberals Wake Up Tue Night Heat 10
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC