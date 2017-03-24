UB receives major grant to support ontology-based research in digital manufacturing
"My role is to create the ontology infrastructure to help software developers, particularly working with small- and medium-sized companies, to ensure greater compatibility between the various digital components that they need to use." BUFFALO, N.Y. The University at Buffalo and the Chicago-based Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute have entered into an agreement to implement a $1.3 million project designed to create and test work flow innovations using a standard vocabulary and set of categories, forming what can be called a suite of ontologies, to support digital manufacturing for a local technology and services innovator.
