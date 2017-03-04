Town of Grand Island: Elderwood celebrates two centenarians
Dottie Macro turned 100 on Feb. 9, while Bea Goodman turned 102 on Feb. 27, said Sabrina Wilson, director of activities/volunteer services at Elderwood, located at 2850 Grand Island Blvd. Dorothy "Dottie" Macro grew up in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, near Bradford. She married Joseph Macro and ran a children and infant clothing store in Olean before move back to the area to be closer to her niece on Grand Island.
