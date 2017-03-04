Town of Grand Island: Elderwood celeb...

Town of Grand Island: Elderwood celebrates two centenarians

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Dottie Macro turned 100 on Feb. 9, while Bea Goodman turned 102 on Feb. 27, said Sabrina Wilson, director of activities/volunteer services at Elderwood, located at 2850 Grand Island Blvd. Dorothy "Dottie" Macro grew up in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, near Bradford. She married Joseph Macro and ran a children and infant clothing store in Olean before move back to the area to be closer to her niece on Grand Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Sholyn 20,872
Trump's own mom was an Illegal 1 hr Bflo Neocon 2
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 8 hr pigpen9ll 5
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 10 hr Doug Melvin 37
African-Americans like poverty 14 hr lol 2
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Fri Just keepin it real 44
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Mar 2 Tom Tom 93
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC