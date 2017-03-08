Three-Alarm Fire on Lafayette Avenue

Three-Alarm Fire on Lafayette Avenue

Fire crews in Buffalo responded to a three-alarm fire in a 30-unit apartment complex on Lafayette Avenue. Channel 2 reported the fire began shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

