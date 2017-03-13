Thousands crowd Delaware Avenue for S...

Thousands crowd Delaware Avenue for St. Patrick's Day Parade

9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

There are few traditions in Buffalo taken more seriously than the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. With the temperature hovering around 40 degrees in little evidence of the snow storm that dogged the 716 earlier in the week, tens of thousands gathered along Delaware Avenue as floats and dignitaries paraded up Delaware Avenue from Niagara Square to North Street.

