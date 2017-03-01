Theater Talk: WNED|WBFO to present 27...

Theater Talk: WNED|WBFO to present 27th Arties; Buffalo Quickies at 26 continue to delight audiences

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WNED

There's a lot to celebrate this week on Theater Talk. First off, WNED/WBFO will be the new presenter of the Annual Artie Awards which since 1991 have recognized excellence in Buffalo theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 2 hr Yepp 43
African-Americans like poverty 2 hr Yepp 1
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 2 hr Yepp 35
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 6 hr Buck Rohde 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Thu Tom Tom 93
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican Thu Joe 19
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC