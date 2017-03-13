The Latest: Nor'easater closes schools from Buffalo to NYC
Hundreds of school districts from Buffalo to New York City have cancelled classes and authorities are advising people to stay off the roads as a nor'easter starts to pummel the Northeast. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York's 62 counties, including New York City's five boroughs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|collegedude123
|2
|3 Shot at Genesee and Eller
|8 hr
|Your Name Here
|6
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|15 hr
|Night Heat
|10
|Red alert snow storm
|18 hr
|Night Heat
|2
|Where did Tbird go?
|Mon
|henu
|12
|Big Amherst scam
|Mar 12
|Weinstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC