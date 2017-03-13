The Latest: Nor'easater closes school...

The Latest: Nor'easater closes schools from Buffalo to NYC

Hundreds of school districts from Buffalo to New York City have cancelled classes and authorities are advising people to stay off the roads as a nor'easter starts to pummel the Northeast. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York's 62 counties, including New York City's five boroughs.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Erie County was issued at March 14 at 4:48PM EDT

