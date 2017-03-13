The Buffalo News Owes Buffalo's Italian Community an Apology
On what is one of the holiest days for the italians in WNY , The Buffalo News prints a cover story about whether the Mafia in Buffalo, NY is 'all but dead'. Seriously? 364 days of the year they had to print what is a ridiculous story to begin with and they chose St. Joseph's Day? In 2007, a documentary produced by WNYmedia Network called "La Terra Promessa" touched a bit on the way the Buffalo News portrayed immigrants from Italy dating back to the early 1900's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.
Add your comments below
