The Buffalo News Owes Buffalo's Italian Community an Apology

On what is one of the holiest days for the italians in WNY , The Buffalo News prints a cover story about whether the Mafia in Buffalo, NY is 'all but dead'. Seriously? 364 days of the year they had to print what is a ridiculous story to begin with and they chose St. Joseph's Day? In 2007, a documentary produced by WNYmedia Network called "La Terra Promessa" touched a bit on the way the Buffalo News portrayed immigrants from Italy dating back to the early 1900's.

