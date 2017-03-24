Tesla Will Take Orders for Its Solar Roof in April 41 minutes ago
The company will begin taking orders next month, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Friday. The company hasn't disclosed detailed pricing on the tiles, but that would presumably become clear when people start putting down deposits.
