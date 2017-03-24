Tesla Will Take Orders for Its Solar ...

Tesla Will Take Orders for Its Solar Roof in April 41 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The company will begin taking orders next month, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Friday. The company hasn't disclosed detailed pricing on the tiles, but that would presumably become clear when people start putting down deposits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When dating a Colombian man, what are some info... (Sep '13) 56 min Tlk 32
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Mickie 20,928
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 3 hr Night Heat 11
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 15 hr Bob 15
David L. Buonamici 16 hr Bob 4
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 20 hr Your Name Here 2
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) Thu Buck Rohde 159
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC