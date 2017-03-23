Symphony Circle Mansion Burns
An early morning fire in Buffalo has left a million dollars in damage to a 1800's mansion on Symphony Circle near Kleinhan's Music Hall. The house at 69 Symphony Circle was designed in 1878 by architect F.W. Caulkins and was originally built for Malcolm J. McNiven, according to the Buffalo Architecture & History website maintained by historian Chuck LaChiusa Fire Division Chief Michael Tuberdyke tells WIVB News 4 Buffalo that the large size house on a significant set-back from the street did present some difficulties.
