Supporters of WNY Children's Psych Center Continue Fight in Albany

On Thursday, advocates of the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center made sure to show state lawmakers where patients are being treated currently and where the State Office of Mental Health plans to move them, since the move from West Seneca to Buffalo could mean an extra 10 mile travel distance and a drastically-altered environment for some patients. "The amount of traffic, the amount of noise, it's just a totally different world compared to the West Seneca Campus," said Scott Dobe, an advocate of the Children's Psychiatric Center.

