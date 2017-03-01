Study provides better understanding o...

Study provides better understanding of MS patients at higher risk of getting worse

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

In older people with MS, having fatigue and limited leg function is more often seen in people with MS progression than in those without, according to a preliminary study released today that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 69th Annual Meeting in Boston, April 22 to 28, 2017. "Study participants with those symptoms were more likely to progress from relapsing-remitting MS to secondary progressive MS within five years," said study author Bianca Weinstock-Guttman, MD, of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y., and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 3 hr chief 36
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr democrat 20,867
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 6 hr Just keepin it real 44
African-Americans like poverty 10 hr Yepp 1
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? 13 hr Buck Rohde 4
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Thu Tom Tom 93
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican Thu Joe 19
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC