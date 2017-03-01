Study provides better understanding of MS patients at higher risk of getting worse
In older people with MS, having fatigue and limited leg function is more often seen in people with MS progression than in those without, according to a preliminary study released today that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 69th Annual Meeting in Boston, April 22 to 28, 2017. "Study participants with those symptoms were more likely to progress from relapsing-remitting MS to secondary progressive MS within five years," said study author Bianca Weinstock-Guttman, MD, of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y., and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|3 hr
|chief
|36
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|6 hr
|Just keepin it real
|44
|African-Americans like poverty
|10 hr
|Yepp
|1
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|13 hr
|Buck Rohde
|4
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Tom Tom
|93
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|Thu
|Joe
|19
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC