Spotlight on disrepair of New York's ...

Spotlight on disrepair of New York's water infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

On a frigid and windy Friday afternoon, local lawmakers and environmental leaders gathered along the Buffalo waterfront to spotlight the continued need for investment in the region's water infrastructure. Rebuild NY Now is a broad-based coalition seeking to raise public awareness about New York State's infrastructure challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 min gotcha 20,868
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 1 hr Doug Melvin 37
Trump's own mom was an Illegal 1 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 1
African-Americans like poverty 5 hr lol 2
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 17 hr Just keepin it real 44
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Fri Buck Rohde 4
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Thu Tom Tom 93
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC