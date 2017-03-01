Sphinx Competition winner, violinist Maria Sanderson, to visit Buffalo

Eighteen-year-old African American violinist Maria Sanderson is the latest Sphinx Competition Winner and she's coming to Buffalo. The Sphinx Competition is held every year in Detroit, Michigan and is open to all Junior High, High School, and college-age black and Latino string players residing in the U.S. The Sphinx Competition offers young black and Latino classical string players a chance to compete under the guidance of an internationally renowned panel of judges and to perform with established professional musicians in a competition setting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.