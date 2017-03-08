Seneca Buffalo Creek's $40 million ex...

Seneca Buffalo Creek's $40 million expansion nears completion

11 hrs ago

A downtown Buffalo casino is nearly finished with its $40 million dollar expansion. Casino officials invited local reporters to preview some of the new additions Thursday.

