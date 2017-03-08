Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion
There are 1 comment on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 6 hrs ago, titled Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion.
"We're all extremely excited here to unveil it to downtown Buffalo and the rest of the area," Joanne Israel, General Manager of Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino said. Even though it's become synonymous with a casino, the lingering smell of cigarette smoke filled the air.
#1 6 hrs ago
Does Buffalo Need More Gambling Palaces? I think not.
