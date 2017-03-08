See Something, Say Something: Leaders Call on Public To Help Stop Violence
As Buffalo police work around the clock to find the people responsible for the recent spike in violence, city leaders are begging for help from the public. Last year there were 44 people killed and of those cases, just 11 have been cleared.
