See Marc Scibilia's Snapchat-Friendly 'Summer Clothes' Video

Singer-songwriter Marc Scibilia has shared a heartfelt new video for his song "Summer Clothes." The clip juxtaposes footage of the Nashville-based artist performing with home movies, Snapchat videos and footage of historic events - all stitched together in a vintage style that complements the song's nostalgic quality.

