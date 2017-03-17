Sanctuary for the undocumented comes with legal consequences
Men prepare food for a Mexican Taqueria sponsored by Pilgrim-St. Luke's and El Nuevo Camino United Church of Christ in Buffalo, N.Y., in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southeast works cover-up (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|534
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|NEW! Kingsmen MC Top Ten List! MUST READ! (Nov '08)
|19 hr
|Higher Powers
|137
|Red alert snow storm
|22 hr
|BLIZZARDBUSTER
|3
|A day without liberals
|Thu
|Billy
|1
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|Thu
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Loony Toons Bauere Demoted
|Wed
|Night Heat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC