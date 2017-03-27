Ryan: Canalside OUT as Preferred Trai...

Ryan: Canalside OUT as Preferred Train Station Site

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Assemblyman Sean Ryan says he's received a letter from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation saying Canalside is out as the preferred choice for a train station site. "I am pleased that it appears the North Aud Block site at Canalside is off the table as a viable location for a new train station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11) 2 hr Dawn 41
Do black people like free things? 4 hr Chet Booswahnic 3
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 5 hr Chet Booswahnic 41
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 19 hr trumpski ruskie 9
wnia radio station question (Sep '09) 21 hr seaguygrr 81
Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10) Thu Life Coach 85
Vietnam Vets Day Thu Life Coach 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC