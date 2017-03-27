Ryan: Canalside OUT as Preferred Train Station Site
Buffalo, NY Assemblyman Sean Ryan says he's received a letter from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation saying Canalside is out as the preferred choice for a train station site. "I am pleased that it appears the North Aud Block site at Canalside is off the table as a viable location for a new train station.
