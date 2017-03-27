Ridesharing. "It's in there!" But When?

Ridesharing. "It's in there!" But When?

Multiple Reports say the framework for a ridesharing bill has been agreed upon in Albany, and will be included in the state budget. The only question now is whether a budget agreement can be made before the beginning of the fiscal year tomorrow, or if talks continue into next week and beyond.

