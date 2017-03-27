Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Richardson Olmsted Campus
The Richardson Olmsted Campus held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday in celebration of phase one of its redevelopment project. Construction on the Buffalo landmark began in 2014 and the first phase of the project redeveloped three of the eleven buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|HilarysJockStrap
|40
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|7 hr
|trumpski ruskie
|9
|wnia radio station question (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|seaguygrr
|81
|Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|Life Coach
|85
|Vietnam Vets Day
|17 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Do black people like free things?
|Wed
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|2
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Scotty Steiner
|19
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC