Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Richardson...

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Richardson Olmsted Campus

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Richardson Olmsted Campus held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday in celebration of phase one of its redevelopment project. Construction on the Buffalo landmark began in 2014 and the first phase of the project redeveloped three of the eleven buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 4 hr HilarysJockStrap 40
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 7 hr trumpski ruskie 9
wnia radio station question (Sep '09) 9 hr seaguygrr 81
Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10) 15 hr Life Coach 85
Vietnam Vets Day 17 hr Life Coach 1
Do black people like free things? Wed The TRUMP of Trolls 2
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) Wed Scotty Steiner 19
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC