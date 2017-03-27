Reward Offered for Information Leadin...

Reward Offered for Information Leading to Bank Robbery Fugitive

Buffalo, NY The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of holding up a pair of banks in 2015. The FBI says Michael James Keitz entered the M&T Bank located at 1205 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst October 2, 2015, went to a desk area containing banking forms and appeared to fill out a deposit slip.

