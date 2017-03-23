Reward offered for info on western NY man slain in '82

A reward of more than $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the 35-year-old unsolved slaying of a Buffalo-area teenager. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the town of Lancaster Police Department has offered $10,000 combined with up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers Buffalo for information in the killing of 18-year-old James Adamski, of Cheektowaga.

