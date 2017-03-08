Refugees in Limbo in Buffalo

Refugees in Limbo in Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

In an old schoolhouse, refugees live in crowded dorms, sometimes even sleeping in the hallways, as they wait for an appointment with Canadian border officials or for the wheels of the U.S. asylum process to turn. Vive is short on space and privacy but offers food, housing, legal advice, and community to residents caught between an untenable past and an uncertain future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loony Toons Bauere Demoted 2 hr Night Heat 8
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 3 hr Muhammad McCarthy 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr jersey city 20,887
News HEALTH: Man bitten by coyote on Sweeney Street ... (Apr '09) 23 hr SWT 48
News Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Unveils $40M Expansion Thu Yomann 1
News Double shooting in North Buffalo (Mar '09) Thu Yomann 199
News 3 Shot at Genesee and Eller Thu Muhammad McCarthy 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC