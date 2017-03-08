Refugees in Limbo in Buffalo
In an old schoolhouse, refugees live in crowded dorms, sometimes even sleeping in the hallways, as they wait for an appointment with Canadian border officials or for the wheels of the U.S. asylum process to turn. Vive is short on space and privacy but offers food, housing, legal advice, and community to residents caught between an untenable past and an uncertain future.
